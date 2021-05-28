COVID: Help poor countries amid mutation danger - Draghi

ROME, MAY 28 - Premier Mario Draghi on Friday told the Global Solution Summit 2021 that a priority in the global COVID fight should be helping poorer countries amid a threat from mutations of the virus. "Our priority is, naturally, to defeat the pandemic," he said. "That means to do so everywhere and not only in the developed countries. Ensuring that poorer countries have access to effective vaccines is a moral imperative. But there is also a practical reason and, if you will, a selfish one. As long as the pandemic rages, the virus may undergo dangerous mutations that may also undermine the most successful vaccination campaign." (ANSA).