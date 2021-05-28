Man found in burned house Easter Sunday killed day before

Cable-car service chief ready to admit deactivating brakes
28 Maggio 2021
TRIESTE, MAY 28 - A 35-year-old Italian man whose charred body was found in a burned-out house after an explosion in Trieste on Easter Sunday had been killed with a knife the day before by a 27-year-old Dominican man he was putting up and who has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Friday. (ANSA).
