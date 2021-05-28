Woman hurt as cop shoots pitbull

MILAN, MAY 28 - A woman was hit by bullets in both thighs and taken to hospital in code yellow after a Carabiniere shot and wounded a pitbull that was set on him in Milan on Thursday night, local sources said Friday. The policeman was trying to arrest a man for robbery, a 22-year-old Moroccan with a criminal record, when the alleged thief set his pitbull on him. The animal bit the Carabiniere several times in the right arm and the legs and after trying desperately to get out of reach, the officer shot him twice and the pitbull ran off. The MOroccan was then arrested for robbery, resisting arrest and violence against a public officer. The incident happened at about 1am at the Colonne di San Lorenzo. In the same area, shortly beforehand, Carabinieri intervened to disarm a man wielding a billhook, first using pepper spray and then shooting him in the thigh. He was taken to hospital in code green. (ANSA).