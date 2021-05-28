Drug trafficker on lam for 15 yrs caught at daughter's B-day

ROME, MAY 28 - An Italian convicted drug trafficker who had been on the lam for 15 years was caught when he returned home to Rome for his daughter's 23rd birthday, police said Friday. David Cittadini was sentenced to 13 years and four months in jail in 2006 for conspiracy to traffic drugs. He had moved to Spain but was in touch with his family in Rome, and police moved in before his daughter's birthday in the hope of catching him, springing their 'Hibiscus' Operation. (ANSA).