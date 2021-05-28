Woman who killed self after revenge porn to be exhumed

NAPLES, MAY 28 - The body of a 31-year-old Neapolitan woman who killed herself after being subjected to revenge porn in September 2016 is to be exhumed after a probe posited possible murder charges against person or persons unknown, judicial sources said Friday. Tiziana Cantone took her own life on September 13, 2016 at Mugnano near Naples after sex videos were distributed in chatrooms. Her body will be exhumed at the beginning of June, sources said. (ANSA).