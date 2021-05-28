Woman who killed self after revenge porn to be exhumed

Cable-car service chief ready to admit deactivating brakes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
NAPLES
28 Maggio 2021
NAPLES, MAY 28 - The body of a 31-year-old Neapolitan woman who killed herself after being subjected to revenge porn in September 2016 is to be exhumed after a probe posited possible murder charges against person or persons unknown, judicial sources said Friday. Tiziana Cantone took her own life on September 13, 2016 at Mugnano near Naples after sex videos were distributed in chatrooms. Her body will be exhumed at the beginning of June, sources said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su