Soccer: Juventus bid farewell to Pirlo

ROME, MAY 28 - Juventus confirmed on Friday that Andrea Pirlo's time on their bench is coming to an end after one year. The Turin giants are close to bringing back Massimiliano Allegri, who led them to five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two Champions League finals during his 2014-19 stint at the club. Former midfield maestro Pirlo had no experience as a head team coach when he took over the team last year. He led Juve to victories in the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup. But they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 and came up short in the Serie A title race, finishing fourth. "Good luck, Andrea Pirlo!," read a statement on Juve's website. "Thank you, Andrea. "These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together. "A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach. "To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one's own means, especially in a period marked by thousands of difficulties, with the world forced by the pandemic to reinvent its own rules day after day. "Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach. "An adventure of transformation, seeking, and often managing, to bring his ideas and his experience as a champion on the pitch from the "other side" of the fence". (ANSA).