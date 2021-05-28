Too much of Italy's tax burden on employees - Audit Court

ROME, MAY 28 - The Audit Court said in a report on Friday that too much of Italy's tax burden in being borne by employed workers via income tax. The State auditor recommended shifting some of this burden from the IRPEF income tax to value-added tax. It said the "proliferation of differentiated tax regimes" generated "deviations" that "have led to taxes being concentrated on employed labour and pensions, especially on medium incomes". It said the burden placed on income tax with respect to GDP and the persistent, significant level of tax evasion raised doubts about the concept of there being a "general" levy on earnings in Italy. (ANSA).