ROME

Soccer: Inzaghi set to take over Inter

Coach had looked close to renewing with Lazio

Soccer: Inzaghi set to take over Inter

ROME, MAY 28 - Simone Inzaghi looks set to take over Serie A champions Inter after deciding not to follow thought with an agreement reached earlier this week to renew his contract with Lazio. The Inter job became vacant when the Milanese club announced on Wednesday that Antonio Conte had parted company with them by mutual consent just days after the celebration for the side's Serie A title triumph. Conte reportedly left because the club's Chinese owners want to cut back spending on players. Former striker Inzaghi was at Lazio for most of his playing career and went into coaching with the Rome' club's academy after hanging up his boots. The 45-year-old led Lazio to an Italian Cup victory and two Italian Super Cup triumphs after being promoted head coach in 2016. The club released a cold statement on Thursday in which it said it respected the decision by a "coach and former player to change his mind". Inzaghi told ANSA that it was the end of a "marvellous adventure with Lazio". (ANSA).

