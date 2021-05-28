Venerdì 28 Maggio 2021 | 17:11

VERBANIA
Cable-car service chief ready to admit deactivating brakes

ROME
Woman stabbed to death near Lucca, husband detained

ROME
Cristoforetti to be ISS head, 1st European woman commander

ROME
Soccer: Juventus welcome back Allegri

ROME
Cristoforetti to be ISS head, 1st European woman commander

BRUXELLES
Energy transition hinges on local plans - EU

ROME
2 workers die as steam pipe breaks near Pavia

ROME
COVID: Help poor countries amid mutation danger - Draghi

ROME
Vaccination campaign to open to all aged 16 and over

ROME
COVID: Help poor countries amid mutation danger - Draghi

TRIESTE
Man found in burned house Easter Sunday killed day before

Bari, tifosi insorgono sul web: bersagliati Antenucci, Frattali e Di Cesare

FoggiaLa sentenza
Mafia, condannato a 16 anni il presunto boss di San Severo

LecceIl caso
Porto Cesareo, «Senza depuratore sarà disastro ambientale»

TarantoNel Tarantino
Ginosa, tentano di violentare una bracciante: arrestati in due

BariMafia
Bari, 90 indagati per usura a imprenditori, tassi di interesse fino al 1200%

MateraIncidente
Scanzano Jonico, furgone contro auto: muore un uomo

PhotoNewsIl caso
Arresto De Benedictis: in masseria Andria un tesoretto di nuove armi trovate in un nascondiglio in cucina

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, alla fermata del bus con 20kg di droga in valigia: due arresti

PotenzaCovid
E ora la Basilicata sogna la zona bianca

E' morta la danzatrice Carla Fracci

Puglia, il Bonus 110% sta drogando il mercato

Foggia, i comici Pio e Amedeo testimoni in un processo per una vicenda di video hard

Tragedia del Mottarone, la cognata: «Siamo distrutti»

Under 40 vaccinati in farmacia

ROME

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number falls further

Stress on hospitals drops, no region above critical threshold

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number falls further

ROME, MAY 28 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has fallen again, according to a draft of the nation's latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report, dropping to 0.72 from 0.78 last week, sources said Friday. The incidence of cases was 47 for every 100,000 inhabitants in the May 21-27 period, down from 66 a week ago. The report, which is compiled by the health ministry and the higher Health Institute (ISS) and will be presented later on Friday, said all of Italy's regions have an RT below 1 and can be considered low risk. An Rt over 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The draft of the report said the stress COVID-19 is putting on Italy's heath services is continuing to ease. It said the proportion of intensive-care places taken up by COVID patients was down to 15%, adding that the proportion was not above the critical threshold of 30% in any region. (ANSA).

