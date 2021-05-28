Italy's COVID-19 Rt number falls further

ROME, MAY 28 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has fallen again, according to a draft of the nation's latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report, dropping to 0.72 from 0.78 last week, sources said Friday. The incidence of cases was 47 for every 100,000 inhabitants in the May 21-27 period, down from 66 a week ago. The report, which is compiled by the health ministry and the higher Health Institute (ISS) and will be presented later on Friday, said all of Italy's regions have an RT below 1 and can be considered low risk. An Rt over 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The draft of the report said the stress COVID-19 is putting on Italy's heath services is continuing to ease. It said the proportion of intensive-care places taken up by COVID patients was down to 15%, adding that the proportion was not above the critical threshold of 30% in any region. (ANSA).