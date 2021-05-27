Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey

ROME, MAY 27 - Colombia's Egan Bernal on Thursday kept the leader's pink jersey in the Giro d'Italia arriving alongside his rivals for Sunday's victory in Milan, over 20'' behind the winner of the 18th stage, Alberto Bettiol. The Tuscan rider sprinted away to win the 231-km stage from Rovereto near Trento to Stradella near Pavia. The Giro ends Sunday with a time trial from Senago to Milan. Bernal looks set for victory unless he is deposed on hill stages Friday and Saturday. Bernals still has a 2'21'' lead over Italy's Damiano Caruso with Britain's Simon Yates 3'23'' behind in third. How they finished Thursday: 1. Alberto Bettiol (Ita) in 5h14'43" (12" bonus) 2. Simone Consonni (Ita) at 00'17" (06" bonus) 3. Nicolas Roche (Irl) s.t. (05" bonus) 4. Nikias Arndt (Ger) s.t. 5. Diego Ulissi (Ita) s.t. 6. Samuele Battistella (Ita) s.t. 7. Filippo Zana (Ita) s.t. 8. Nathael Tesfazion (Eri) s.t. 9. Rémi Cavagna (Fra) at 00'24" (03" bonus) 10. Jacopo Mosca (Ita) at 01'12" 11. Stefano Oldani (Ita) at 01'34" 12. Dario Cataldo (Ita) s.t. 13. Simon Pellaud (Svi) s.t. 14. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) at 02'11" 15. Nico Denz (Ger) at 02'36". General classification: 1) Egan Bernal (Col) 77:10:18 2) Damiano Caruso 2'21'' 3) Simon Yates (Ing) 3'23'' 4) Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) 6'03'' 5) Hugh John Carthy (Ing) 6'09'' 6) Romain Bardet (Fra) 6'31'' 7) Daniel Martinez (Col) 7'17'' 8) Joao Almeida (Por) 8'45'' 9) Tobias Foss (Nor) 9'18' 10) Giulio Ciccone 11'06'' (ANSA).