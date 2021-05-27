COVID: 4,147 new cases, 171 more victims

ROME, MAY 27 - There have been 4,147 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 171 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares to 3,937 new cases and 121 more victims Wednesday. Some 243,967 more tests have been done, compared with 260,962 Wednesday. The positivity rate is up 0.2% from 1.5% to 1.7%. Intensive care cases fell by 72, and hospital admissions by 411, to below the 8,000 mark at 7,707. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,205,970, and the death toll 125,793. The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are now 3,826,984, up 10,808 on Wednesday. The currently positive have fallen to 253,193 (-6,836). Some 244,280 people are in domestic isolation (-6,353). (ANSA).