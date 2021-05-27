ECHR condemns Italy for 'sexist' gang-rape acquittal

ROME, MAY 27 - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday condemned Italy for what it called "language and arguments that vehicle the prejudices on women's roles that exist in Italian society" over the 2015 appeal court acquittal of seven men for an alleged gang rape in Florence in 2008. In the case of J.L. v. Italy, the court also found a violation of the right to respect for private life. The case concerned criminal proceedings against the seven men who had been accused of gang rape by the applicant. Before the European Court the applicant complained that the Italian authorities had failed to protect her right to respect for her private life and her physical integrity in the framework of the criminal proceedings conducted further to her complaint. The Court pointed out that the judicial authorities should avoid reproducing sexist stereotypes in their judicial decisions, minimising gender violence and exposing women to secondary victimisation by making guilt-inducing and moralising comments liable to damage victims' confidence in the judicial system. (ANSA).