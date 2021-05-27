Ex-high court head gets 3 yrs for Alitalia bid

ROME, MAY 27 - Former head of the Constitutional Court Antonio Baldassarre was sentenced to three years in jail and a fine of 400,000 euros Thursday in a second appeals trial relating to a failed bid to take over flag carrier Alitalia in 2007. The former head of motorway company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), Giancarlo Elia Valori, was acquitted. Two of Valori's former consultants were sentenced to two and a half years each. At the first appeals trial, which was then annulled by the supreme Court of Cassation, all defendants were acquitted. (ANSA).