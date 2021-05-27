COVID: Vacation vaccinations 'not possible all over Italy'

Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, calano i contagi: 237 positivi su 8797 tamponi (2,7%), 16 i morti. Somministrato il 91,8% delle dosi
Tragedia del Mottarone, prof di Bitonto viva per miracolo: «Ero sulla funivia poco prima del disastro»
ROME
27 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 27 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said Thursday that it will not be possible for people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in any part of Italy while on summer this holiday. There have been calls for a system to enable people to be vaccinated away from their home region, especially in the case of second jabs, so Italy's vaccination campaign does not slow down during the summer holidays. "It won't be possible to be vaccinated on holiday all over Italy," Gelmini told RAI radio. "But if there are regions that, in addition to respecting the (national vaccination) plan, can do this, then that is welcome". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su