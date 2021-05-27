COVID: Vacation vaccinations 'not possible all over Italy'

ROME, MAY 27 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said Thursday that it will not be possible for people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in any part of Italy while on summer this holiday. There have been calls for a system to enable people to be vaccinated away from their home region, especially in the case of second jabs, so Italy's vaccination campaign does not slow down during the summer holidays. "It won't be possible to be vaccinated on holiday all over Italy," Gelmini told RAI radio. "But if there are regions that, in addition to respecting the (national vaccination) plan, can do this, then that is welcome". (ANSA).