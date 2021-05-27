5 arrested for paying workers 350 euros a mt for 10-hr days

Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey
TURIN
27 Maggio 2021
TURIN, MAY 27 - Five Chinese nationals were arrested Thursday on suspicion of paying their pen-pacakaging workers as little as 350 euros a month for working 10-hour days seven days a week without any days off. The alleged exploitation of workers took place in the Turin and Cagliari areas, Turin prosecutors said. (ANSA).
