ECHR condemns Italy for 'sexist' rape verdict

Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, calano i contagi: 237 positivi su 8797 tamponi (2,7%), 16 i morti. Somministrato il 91,8% delle dosi
Tragedia del Mottarone, prof di Bitonto viva per miracolo: «Ero sulla funivia poco prima del disastro»
ROME
27 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 27 - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday condemned Italy for what it called "language and arguments that vehicle the prejudices on women's roles that exist in Italian society" over the 2015 appeals court acquittal of seven men for an alleged rape in Florence in 2008. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su