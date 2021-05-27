Soccer: Juve close to deal to bring back Allegri

ROME, MAY 27 - Juventus are close to reaching an agreement with Massimiliano Allegri to bring him back as coach after two seasons away, source said on Thursday. Allegri led the Turin giants to five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two Champions League finals during his 2014-19 stint with them. He is set to sign a contact lasting three or four seasons with an annual salary of around nine million euros, the sources said. This means that Andrea Pirlo's time on the Juve bench looks set to end after one year. The former midfield maestro, who had no experience as a head team coach when he took over the team, led Juve to victories in the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup. But they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 and came up short badly in the Serie A title race, finishing fourth. (ANSA).