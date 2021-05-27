COVID: admissions -71%, ICU cases -65% in 50 days - GIMBE

Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey
27 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 27 - Italian hospital admissions for COVID-19 have fallen 71% and intensive care cases have dropped 65% in the last 50 days, the GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday. Cases have fallen for 10 straight weeks, it added. But some 3.7 million over-60s have still not been covered by vaccinations, the foundation said. (ANSA).
