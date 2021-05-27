Family of wild board roam central Rome street

Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey
27 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 27 - A family of wild board were caught on CCTV cameras roaming a central Rome street in search of food on Wednesday night. The animals, which appeared to be unfazed by passing cars and wary pedestrians, were filmed in Via Fani. The mother and her piglets appeared to be very hungry as they rummaged through refuse, passersby said. (ANSA).
