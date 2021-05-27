Giovedì 27 Maggio 2021 | 18:43

ROME
Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey

ROME
COVID: 4,147 new cases, 171 more victims

ROME
ECHR condemns Italy for 'sexist' gang-rape acquittal

ROME
Cable-car disaster suspects 'sacrificed safety for money'

ROME
Ex-high court head gets 3 yrs for Alitalia bid

ROME
COVID: Vacation vaccinations 'not possible all over Italy'

TURIN
5 arrested for paying workers 350 euros a mt for 10-hr days

ROME
Soccer: Juve close to deal to bring back Allegri

ROME
ECHR condemns Italy for 'sexist' rape verdict

ROME
Ballet great Carla Fracci has died

ROME
COVID: admissions -71%, ICU cases -65% in 50 days - GIMBE

Il Biancorosso

Il sogno che svanisce
Sotto il cielo biancorosso ci eravamo tanto illusi

 

Tarantocriminalità
Taranto, due arresti per l'agguato del 10 agosto 2020

BariLa curiosità
Le vacanze pugliesi del campione nerazzurro Stefan de Vrij

LecceCovid
Discoteche, a Gallipoli e Milano test riaperture il 12 giugno

Foggiala denuncia
Operaio morto nel Foggiano, «la strage continua»

PotenzaNel potentino
Picerno, arrestato 51 enne che colpisce il padre con un bastone in legno

BrindisiBasket Lega A
Brindisi, Happy Casa vicina all’eliminazione ma a Bologna venderà cara la pelle

GdM.TVLa sorpresa
Barletta, nella spiaggetta del porto «sbarcano» dieci nuove anatre mute

MateraCultura
Matera, l’arte di organizzare e disorganizzare i libri a casa

E' morta la danzatrice Carla Fracci

Tragedia del Mottarone, la cognata: «Siamo distrutti»

Covid in Puglia, calano i contagi: 237 positivi su 8797 tamponi (2,7%), 16 i decessi

Tragedia del Mottarone, prof di Bitonto viva per miracolo: «Ero sulla funivia poco prima del disastro»

Tiggiano, mamma e figlia si riabbracciano dopo 5 anni

ROME

Family of wild board roam central Rome street

Not bothered by cars, pedestrians

ROME, MAY 27 - A family of wild board were caught on CCTV cameras roaming a central Rome street in search of food on Wednesday night. The animals, which appeared to be unfazed by passing cars and wary pedestrians, were filmed in Via Fani. The mother and her piglets appeared to be very hungry as they rummaged through refuse, passersby said. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
