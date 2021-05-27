Worker dies after fall from scaffolding

FOGGIA, MAY 27 - A 60-year-old worker died after a fall from scaffolding where he was doing maintenance work on a cemetery chapel near Foggia on Thursday, in the latest in a string of workplace accidental deaths that have spurred calls for government action to boost safety. The incident happened at Orta Nova. There have been several workplace accident deaths recently. But it was the May 5 death in a textile machine accident near Prato of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old son, Luana D'Orazio, that really placed the issue front and centre in Italian political and public debate. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety after the deaths of D'Orazio and at least five others in the space of a week. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. (ANSA).