Pakistani girl, 18, missing after refusing arranged marriage

BOLOGNA, MAY 27 - An 18-year-old Pakistani girl, Saman Habbas, has been missing in Italy for almost a month after refusing an arranged marriage and her case has now turned into a murder probe against her parents who have fled back to Pakistan. Saman had been placed in a shelter for girls after reporting her parents to social services while she was under age, at 17. The parents, aged 43 and 46, had been cited in January for trying to force someone to marry against their will. The wedding, with her Pakistani cousin, had been set for December 22 and airline tickets had been bought for December 17. Habbas reportedly disappeared after going for a brief trip to northern Europe, police said.