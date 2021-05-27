Consumer, business confidence back to pre-COVID levels

Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey
ROME
27 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 27 - ISTAT said Thursday that business and consumer confidence in Italy have returned to the level of before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The national statistics agency said its consumer.confidence index increased from 102.3 to 110.6 in May, roughly the same level as February 2020. Its IESI business-confidence index rose 97.9 to 106.7, continuing a positive trend that started in December and lifting it to the highest level since February 2018. . The National Consumers Union (UNC) said the figures were good news, with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and the easing of coronavirus restrictions giving Italian people hope for the future. (ANSA).
