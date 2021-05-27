Soccer: Conte leaves Inter, Inzaghi renews Lazio contact

ROME, MAY 27 - Antonio Conte has parted company with Inter Milan just days after the celebration for the side's Serie A title triumph. The coach has reportedly left because the club's Chinese owners want to cut back spending on players, sparking anger among the club's fans. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," Inter said in a statement. "The club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter's 19th top-flight title. "Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club's history". Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, on the other hand, has renewed his contract with the Rome club for another three years. Former Lazio player Inzaghi was reportedly close to leaving the club, after a series of delays in agreeing to a new deal. Lazio had been strongly linked to Gennaro Gattuso who, however, is taking over at Fiorentina after leaving Napoli. (ANSA).