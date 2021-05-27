Cable-car disaster: judge to rule on suspects' detention

ROME, MAY 27 - A judge in the city of Verbania will decide on Thursday whether to grant a request from prosecutors for three people suspected of being responsible for Sunday's cable-car disaster in Piedmont to remain in custody. The disaster killed 14 people, including two children, and left a five-year-old boy fighting for his life. The owner of the company that runs the cable car, the company's director and another manager are suspected of deliberately deactivating the emergency braking system, which should have prevented the disaster after one of the cables snapped.. The three are suspecting of deciding to deactivate the emergency braking system to stop it kicking in and halting the service after a series of recent technical problems. A lawyer representing the company's director has said his client did not authorize the deactivation of the system and knew nothing about it. On Wednesday investigators reported that there had been admissions of responsibility during interrogations with suspects. The five-year-old survivor, Eitan, has started to breath on his own again at a Turin hospital after being extubated. His lost his parents, his younger brother and his great grandparents in the disaster and is set to go into the care of an aunt. The funeral of Eitan's parents and his brother is taking place on Thursday in Israel, the family's country of origin. The funeral of two other victims will be held in Varese on Thursday. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini described the disaster as a "great wound for our country" as he reported to parliament on it on Thursday. (ANSA).