Young man arrested for raping foreign student at Carrara
FLORENCE
26 Maggio 2021
FLORENCE, MAY 26 - A young non-EU immigrant was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of raping a 24-year-old foreign student at Marina di Carrara on the north Tuscan coast at the weekend. (ANSA).
