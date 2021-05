Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey

ROME, MAY 26 - Colombia's Egan Bernal kept the leader's pink jersey in the Giro d'Italia Wednesday by coming sixth in the 17th stage, 1'23'' behind solo breakaway winner Daniel Martin of Ireland. Portugal's Joao Almeida came second in the big mountain stage, at 12", and Britain's Simon Yates third, at 30". The race ends Sunday in Milan. How they finished: 1. Daniel Martin in 4.54:38 2. Joao Almeida at 13" 3. Simon Yates at 30" 4. Diego Ulissi at 1'20" 5. Damiano Caruso at 1'20" 6. Daniel Martinez at 1'23" 7. Egan Bernal at 1'23" 8. Antonio Pedrero at 1'38" 9. Pello Bilbao at 1'43" 10. George Bennet at 2'21". General classification: 1. Egan Bernal 2. Damiano Caruso at 2'21" 3. Simon Yates at 3'23" 4. Alexandr Vlasov at 6'03'' 5. Hugh John Carty at 6'09" 6. Romain Bardet at 6'31" 7. Daniel Martinez at 7'17" 8. Joao Almeida at 8'45" 9. Tobias Foss at 9'18" 10. Giulio Ciccone at 11'06" (ANSA).