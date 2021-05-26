COVID: 3,937 new cases, 121 more victims

ROME, MAY 26 - There have been 3,937 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 121 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares to 3,224 new cases and 166 more victims Tuesday. Some 260,962 more tests have been done, compared to 252,646 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up 0.3% from 1.2% to 1.5%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 45, and hospital admissions by 439. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,201,827, and the death toll 125,622. The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are now 3,816,176, up 11,930 on Tuesday. The currently positive have fallen to 260,029 (-8,116). There are 250,633 people in domestic isolation (-7,632). (ANSA).