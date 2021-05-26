Vaccines cd have caused EU war without EC management-Sassoli(2)

ROME, MAY 26 - The issue of vaccines could have caused a "war" within the EU without the management of the European Commission, European Parliament President David Sassoli told an ANSA Forum Wednesday. Sassoli also said that the lesson of COVID-19 should not be "filed away" but should serve as a permanent lesson. Sassoli added that the rules of European Stability Pact must be reformed in a "great and important reflection on the Europe of the future". (ANSA).