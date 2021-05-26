Sicilian cardiologist arrested for abusing patient's wife

Young man arrested for raping foreign student at Carrara
CATANIA
26 Maggio 2021
CATANIA, MAY 26 - A Sicilian cardiologist was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing a patient's wife during an examination on February 6, local sources in Catania said. The woman accompanied her husband, who has a degenerative heart disease, and was allegedly assaulted after she too asked for a heart check, the sources said. (ANSA).
