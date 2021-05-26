Man arrested for stabbing man to death in Turin

Young man arrested for raping foreign student at Carrara
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 9289 tamponi 314 positivi, positività al 3,4%: 28 i morti. Vaccini, usato il 95,9% delle dosi
TURIN
26 Maggio 2021
TURIN, MAY 26 - A man of Chinese origin was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing another Chinese man to death in Turin, judicial sources said. The stabbing took place in the central Piazza della Repubblica. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su