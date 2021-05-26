Video shows young woman being burned to death

ROME, MAY 26 - A video showing 18-year-old Roberta Siragusa being burned to death in January was presented as evidence to a judge in the Sicilian city of Termini Imerese on Wednesday in relation to the case against her ex-boyfriend, Pietro Morreale, sources said. The video shows a man pouring petrol over the woman and setting her alight near a sports centre in the town of Caccamo, the sources said. It is clear from the video that Siragusa was not already dead when she was set alight and only died after several minutes of agony, the sources said. An autopsy showed that Siragusa died of burns after being beating beaten with an object. Morreale, who is in jail, is accused of aggravated homicide and hiding a body. He allegedly dumped Siragusa's body in a gulley. He took Carabinieri police to where the body lay after becoming a suspect. He denies murder, saying the woman set herself alight after a row. The video was taken by a surveillance camera outside a bar near the sports centre. (ANSA).