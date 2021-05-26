Boy who survived cable-car disaster opens his eyes

ROME, MAY 26 - Doctors said Wednesday that Eitan, the five-year-old boy who is the only survivor of Sunday's cable-car disaster in Piedmont, has opened his eyes. "The gradual reawakening (from sedation) is continuing and he was just extubated," said Giovanni La Valle, the Director General of Turin's City of Health (Città della Salute) complex. The boy is in a critical conditional after the disaster, in which his parents, his great grandparents and his younger brother were killed. (ANSA).