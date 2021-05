Etna erupts again

CATANIA, MAY 26 - Etna on Wednesday belched out another lava plume and column of ashy smoke in the latest of a string of spectacular eruptions from Europe's tallest active volcano. The iconic volcano spewed ash and lapilli into a kilometre-high column. The ash was scattered onto nearby Catania but the eastern Sicilian city's airport's air space was not closed, as it has been for some recent eruptions. A southeastern breeze helped take the high and dense column of lavic ash across the city. Lapilli also fell onto a number of smaller towns and villages on Etna's southern slopes including Nicolosi, Trecastagni, Pedara, Aci Sant'Antonio and San Gregorio, where the blasts rattled windows and doors. The volcano also emitted a fresh lava flow. Volcanology institute INGV said it was the latest "paroxysm" in Etna's new phase of volcanic activity, which began in mid-February. The INGV also said it had found the "beating heart" of the volcano which is fuelling the activity, and "the energy inside the volcano is increasing". (ANSA).