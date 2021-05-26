Etna erupts again

Young man arrested for raping foreign student at Carrara
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 9289 tamponi 314 positivi, positività al 3,4%: 28 i morti. Vaccini, usato il 95,9% delle dosi
CATANIA
26 Maggio 2021
CATANIA, MAY 26 - Etna on Wednesday belched out another lava plume and column of ashy smoke in the latest of a string of spectacular eruptions from Europe's tallest active volcano. The iconic volcano spewed ash and lapilli into a kilometre-high column. The ash was scattered onto nearby Catania but the eastern Sicilian city's airport's air space was not closed, as it has been for some recent eruptions. A southeastern breeze helped take the high and dense column of lavic ash across the city. Lapilli also fell onto a number of smaller towns and villages on Etna's southern slopes including Nicolosi, Trecastagni, Pedara, Aci Sant'Antonio and San Gregorio, where the blasts rattled windows and doors. The volcano also emitted a fresh lava flow. Volcanology institute INGV said it was the latest "paroxysm" in Etna's new phase of volcanic activity, which began in mid-February. The INGV also said it had found the "beating heart" of the volcano which is fuelling the activity, and "the energy inside the volcano is increasing". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su