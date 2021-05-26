Raggi acquitted in appointments case

Young man arrested for raping foreign student at Carrara
ROME
26 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 26 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was definitively cleared of wrongdoing in an appointments case on Wednesday. A prosecutor declined to present an appeal to the high court against her acquittal on appeal in December and so the verdict was confirmed. Raggi, 42, has been mayor of the Italian capital since 2016 and is eyeing re-election for the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S). She has always maintained her innocence in the case, which regarded one appointment in particular, that of former aide Renato Marra to city tourism chief in 2016. The appointment was later reversed. (ANSA).
