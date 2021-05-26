Uffizi evacuated after smoke seen rising from chimney

Young man arrested for raping foreign student at Carrara
FLORENCE
26 Maggio 2021
FLORENCE, MAY 26 - The iconic Uffizi Gallery in Florence was evacuated Wednesday after dense black smoke was seen rising from one of its chimneys. Officials said it was purely a precautionary move. Fire teams said "it is nothing serious". The gallery later said there had been a minor problem with a boiler and that visits to the gallery had resumed after the issue was resolved. (ANSA).
