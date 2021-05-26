Up to 2mn jobs at risk with end to COVID firing ban-union

ROME, MAY 26 - Between 500,000 and two million jobs are at risk due to a planned end to the government's COVID-linked firing ban on July 1, the leader of the UIL trade union, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, said Wednesday. Like the CGIL and CISL union leaders, he spoke of a "social bomb" going off unless the ban is extended. Bombardieri said the half million figure was from the Bank of Italy while "our own data speak of a catchment area of two million workers". He said "the government must give the workers a response in order to stop this social bomb exploding". Bombardieri accused Premier Mario Draghi of "just listening to (industrial employers' body) Confindustria". He reiterated union criticism that businesses had got three quarters of government COVID relief. Some analysts say Italy is the only country to have had a COVID firings ban for so long, and argue that lay-offs will be fairly unlikely with the economy set to improve to the level of two years ago and not just last year. But other analysts agree with the unions that a "tsunami" of lay-offs could be on the way unless the government changes its mind. (ANSA).