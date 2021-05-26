1 in 3 households see worse economic picture - ISTAT

ROME, MAY 26 - Almost one in three Italian households are seeing their economic situation worsening, ISTAT said in its report on Citizen Satisfaction With Living Conditions for 2020. Last year, the proportion of families with a gloomy view of their economic circumstances rose to 29.1% from 25.7% in 2019, the statistics agency said. However, ISTAT also said that household economic resources remained broadly "adequate". And the impact of the COVID pandemic has not affected their satisfaction with their health conditions, the survey said. The report said Italian families were satisified with their personal life but felt "a little less autonomous". (ANSA).