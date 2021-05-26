Mercoledì 26 Maggio 2021 | 18:57

FLORENCE

Young man arrested for raping foreign student at Carrara

 
ROME
Giro: Bernal keeps pink jersey

ROME
COVID: 3,937 new cases, 121 more victims

ROME
Vaccines cd have caused EU war without EC management-Sassoli(2)

ROME
Half Italians drink tap water regularly

CATANIA
Sicilian cardiologist arrested for abusing patient's wife

TURIN
Man arrested for stabbing man to death in Turin

MILAN
5 alleged victims of 'rapist manager' have come forward

ROME
Video shows young woman being burned to death

ROME
Boy who survived cable-car disaster opens his eyes

CATANIA
Etna erupts again

Serie C
Bari-Feralpi Salò: le probabili formazioni

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex-Ilva, i cittadini di Taranto chiedono l'intervento dell'Ue per la diossina

BariIl caso
Naufragio Norman Atlantic, reati prescritti per 5 imputati

LecceFurbetti del cartellino
Lecce, condannati per assenteismo due dipendenti del Comune

Foggiail raid
Foggia, baby gang in azione sul bus di linea

BrindisiLavori pubblici
Ospedale Monopoli-Fasano, Amati: «Subito le gare per attrezzature e servizi»

Matera
Matera, quattro indagati per sfruttamento di braccianti agricoli

Covid news h 24Il bollettino regionale
Covid: in Basilicata 66 positivi e nessun decesso

Cinema e SpettacoliMusica
Trani, il 19 agosto arriva Samuele Bersani con il suo «Tour estemporaneo»

ROME

Italy brain drain up 41.8% in 8 years - Audit Court

Limited job prospects, low pay see graduates going abroad

ROME, MAY 26 - Italy's brain drain has risen 41.8% in the last years, the Audit Court said Wednesday. "Limited job prospects and low pay are pushing ever more graduates to leave the country, with a rise of 41.8% over 2013." said the court. Italy like other countries is seeing more and more young people graduating, but is losing more and more of them unlike other countries, the court said. "The phenomenon is due to the persistent difficulties in entering the labour market and the fact that the degrees does not offer, unlike in the OECD area, greater chances of employment with respect to lower levels of education", it said. Successive governments have tried to reverse the brain drain. Premier Mario Draghi has vowed to make Italy "a country for young people" with the help of the EU-funded COVID Recovery Plan. (ANSA).

