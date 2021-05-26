Super League: UEFA starts action against Juve, Barca, Madrid

ROME, MAY 26 - European soccer's governing body UEFA has said that it has formally opened disciplinary procedures against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona over the failed attempt to form a European Super League. While nine of the 12 clubs that tried to form the breakaway competition, including AC Milan and Inter, have made peace with UEFA after abandoning the project, Juve, Barcelona and Real Madrid have said they are still committed to it. UEFA could ban these three teams from European competition next season over the rebellion, according to reports. "Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework," UEFA said in a statement. (ANSA).