COVID: 3,224 new cases, 166 more victims

ROME
25 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 25 - There have been 3,224 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 166 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 2,490 new cases and 110 more victims Monday. Some 252,646 more tests have been done, compared with 107,481 Monday. The positivity rate is 1.1% down from 2.3% to 1.2%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 59, and hospital admissions by 393. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,197,892, and the death toll 125,501. The recovered and discharged are 3,804,246, up 11,348 on Monday. The currently positive have fallen to 268,145 (-8,294). (ANSA).
