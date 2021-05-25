Soccer: Gattuso new Fiorentina coach

ROME, MAY 25 - Former Napoli boss Rino Gattuso was announced as Fiorentina's new coach on Tuesday, replacing Giuseppe Iachini. Gattuso, sacked after Napoli failed to reach the Champions League, will take over the Viola from July 1, the Florentine club said on its website. Former Roma manager Luciano Spalletti and Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi are being linked to the Napoli bench. (ANSA).