Soccer: Gattuso new Fiorentina coach

Ravenna dockers call off strike as Israel arms shipment KO
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Precipita funivia Mottarone, sale a 14 il numero delle vittime: tra loro due baresi. Decaro: «Oggi a Bari abbiamo un peso sul cuore»
ROME
25 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 25 - Former Napoli boss Rino Gattuso was announced as Fiorentina's new coach on Tuesday, replacing Giuseppe Iachini. Gattuso, sacked after Napoli failed to reach the Champions League, will take over the Viola from July 1, the Florentine club said on its website. Former Roma manager Luciano Spalletti and Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi are being linked to the Napoli bench. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su