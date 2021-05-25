Must keep speeding vaccine rollout-Draghi after EU meet

Verona Arena becomes first in Europe with 6,000 seats
ROME
25 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 25 - Premier Mario Draghi told a press conference after the EU summit Tuesday that "the (vaccination) campaign must continue to accelerate also during the summer". He also said "there was a certain satisfaction on the way vaccinations are proceeding everywhere, and the campaign must accelerate in summer too. The supplies will continue to arrive in a sufficient way". On vaccine waivers, Draghi said "there is a third way that foresees the compulsory conferral of licenses in the most urgent moment, a proposal on which the (European) Commission is working." Draghi said the European Green Pass would be ready in mid-June. On migrants, who have started washing up on Italy's shores in increasing numbers, Draghi reiterated that a solidarity-based EU response was needed. On Russian reactions to sanctions, Draghi said the EU was strong. (ANSA).
