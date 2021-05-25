Ravenna dockers to strike over arms shipment to Israel

ROME, MAY 25 - Unions representing workers at the port of Ravenna said Tuesday that they will strike on June 3 because, on that day, a ship headed to Israel is expected to take on "one or more containers holding material to be used in war". The unions had previously said Ravenna port workers would refuse to load any weapons, explosives or other materials that "could fuel the conflict between Israel and Hamas" The transport sections of CGIL, CISL and UIL unions said Tuesday that the workers "feel the moral responsibility to do what they can to show their commitment to peace and they refuse to be complicit in any way with this tragic conflict and in endangering the fragile ceasefire". (ANSA).