Two fugitive 'Ndrangheta bosses arrested in Brazil (2)

ROME, MAY 25 - Two fugitive drugs traffickers for the 'Ndrangheta mafia were arrested in Brazil on Tuesday, officials have said. Rocco Morabito and Vincenzo Pasquino were on a list of most dangerous wanted people. The operation that led to their arrest involved the Carabinieri police, the FBI, the USA's DEA and the Brazilian police, sources said. Morabito, a senior 'Ndrangheta drugs figure, was arrsted in a house at Joao Pessoa after being followed throuhg the streets of the capital of the Brazilian state of Paraiba, police told a press conference later. 'Ndrangheta controls the European cocaine trade and is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia. (ANSA).