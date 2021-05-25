Unions furious at failure to extend ban on dismissals

ROME, MAY 25 - Italy's trade unions were up in arms on Tuesday after the government dropped a proposal to extend a ban on dismissing workers due to the COVID-19 emergency until late in August. The ban is set to expire at the end of June. Labour Minister Andrea Orlando had proposed extending the ban for firms that have recently made requests for funding from the CIG Covid furlough fund until August 28. The proposal met opposition from business groups and centre-right parties within Premier Mario Draghi's government of national unity. "There is the risk that they will starting sacking people from July 1," Maurizio Landini, the head of Itay's biggest trade-union confederation, the left-wing CGIL, told RAI radio. "The message being given, having listened to (industrial association) Confindustria a little too much, is that the problems would be resolved with freedom to fire. "That's the wrong message". Pier Paolo Bombardieri, the leader of the UIL union. said the business associations were asking for "zero rights" for workers. "These are the same employers' associations that have taken 74% of State funding to companies over the last year," he added. "Hundreds and thousands of people risk losing their jobs". CISL Secretary General Luigi Sbarra said there was a risk of a "social tsumani". (ANSA).