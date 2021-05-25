Official quits after actress barred from charity soccer game

ROME, MAY 25 - The head of Italy's national singers' soccer team resigned Tuesday after banning an Italian actress from taking part in this year's 'Game of the Heart' charity soccer match because she is a woman. Gianluca Pecchini stepped down as general manager of the team after the furore kicked up by the case. Aurora Leone, part of the The Jackal comedy duo, said she was ejected from the prematch dinner by Pecchini, who allegedly told her "you can't be here because you're a woman". Pecchini, general manager of the team, allegedly said "since when have women been playing football?" Leone had been called up to take part in the match along with her The Jackal companion Ciro Priello. The much-loved game is set to take place this evening at Juventus's home ground in Turin. Politicians from across the political divide and women's rights activists have deplored the alleged discrimination. (ANSA).