Dad gets life for torturing, killing son, 2

MILAN
25 Maggio 2021
MILAN, MAY 25 - A Croatian man got life in prison on Tuesday for torturing and killing his twoand-a-half-year-old son in Milan in May 2019. Alija Hrustic was also sentenced to nine months of solitary confinement. The court found him guilty of aggravated physical abuse, torture and murder. (ANSA).
