Man with psychiatric issues 'smothered sleeping dad'

Verona Arena becomes first in Europe with 6,000 seats
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 9289 tamponi 314 positivi, positività al 3,4%: 28 i morti. Vaccini, usato il 95,9% delle dosi
PALERMO
25 Maggio 2021
PALERMO, MAY 25 - A 31-year-old Sicilian man with psychiatric issues has been arrested and charged with smothering his sleeping father near Palermo, judicial sources said Tuesday. The man, who has not been named, lived with his father at Santa Flavia. He has been charged with aggravated murder and taken to Termini Imerese's Burrafato Prison. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su