Ad hoc migrant solidarity mechanism for Italy - Johansson

ROME, MAY 25 - European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on the EU's New Migration and Asylum Pact Tuesday that "we have set up a special solidarity mechanism for Italy, which is based on cases of search and rescue. "Each year together with the member States, but above all essentially Italy, we should set what will be the numbers to manage form the standpoint of distribution in the course of the subsequent year to then have a pool to which member States must contribute". (ANSA).