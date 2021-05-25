Foreign ministry ready to back any Rome bid for Expo 2030

ROME, MAY 25 - The Italian foreign ministry is ready to back Rome's possible bid to host the Universal Exposition (Expo) in 2030, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "The Farnesina and its network of embassies in the world are there with their know-how, also gained with the Expo Milano 2015, are ready to do their part to promote a bid by Rome if and when it is formally filed," he said. "In order to be successful," he said, "you need institutional unity, and not to give this event any ideological stripe, because it is an important challenge and it is within Rome's grasp". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said earlier she had set up an office to explore the bid. She said the government must promote any official candidacy. "Roma Expo 2030 must be an event for all, it belongs to the capital but also to Italy," said Raggi, a member of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) who is running for re-election shortly. "Roma Capitale has set up an exploratory office dedicated to the Expo 2030 bid which will be the reference point for starting this process". (ANSA).